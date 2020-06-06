Moscow certain NATO will share information about flights over Russia with US - ambassador

WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. Russia is convinced that NATO members will share intelligence about their flights over Russia with the United States after Washington’s pullout from the Open Skies Treaty, Russia’s Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told Russian reporters on Saturday.

"I have no doubt that the NATO countries will definitely share with the United States the information they will be receiving by their planes," the ambassador said when asked by TASS.

"It is a very serious issue which needs to be pondered over carefully so as to determine what we have to do in the current circumstances," he said.

"The most important thing is that we respond calmly to this situation. We are carefully studying the line of behavior of both the Western states and the US," Antonov said. "I am sure that after a certain period of time, appropriate steps will be taken to ensure the security of the Russian state."

According to the ambassador, the situation around the treaty is a matter of serious concern, as another agreement forming the architecture of strategic stability is being dismantled.

"Now we need to wait, as the US decision to withdraw from the treaty will come into force in six months. An emergency conference [of the signatories to the treaty], which is envisaged by the treaty provisions, will be convened to take concrete decisions," he explained.

"As for the Western European countries’ future ability or inability to use the US expertise in implementation of the treaty, they certainly can," Antonov said. "The matter is that in six months NATO members, non-NATO members in Europe and Russia will be implementing the treaty and will be issuing permits for flights over their territories and will make sure that we (the Russians - TASS) are not involved in any dangerous military activity. The US skies will be closed for us," he concluded.

US President Donald Trump declared on May 21 Washington was going to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies, which provides for inspection flights over member countries’ territories to monitor military activities. He motivated this step by Russia’s alleged violation of the treaty. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a written statement that the decision to withdraw from the treaty will come into effect in six months after May 22.

Moscow denies these accusations and puts forward counterclaims. Thus, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia has already voiced its own claims to the United States concerning this treaty’s implementation.

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in March 1992 in Helsinki by 23 member nations of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The main purposes of the open skies regime are to develop transparency, render assistance in monitoring compliance with the existing or future arms control agreements, broaden possibilities for preventing crises and managing crisis situations. The treaty establishes a program of unarmed aerial surveillance flights over the entire territory of its participants. Now, the treaty has more than 30 signatory states. Russia ratified the Treaty on Open Skies on May 26, 2001.