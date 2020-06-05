Russian Foreign Ministry hopes for strengthening stability in Burundi after election

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia expects further strengthening of internal political stability and economy in Burundi after the presidential election, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement published Friday.

"Moscow expects further progress of the Burundi society on the path of strengthening of internal political stability, development of the national economy and resolution of pressing social issues," the Ministry said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, observers from the African Union, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions of Tanzania, Egypt, China, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo recognized the election results. No serious violations that could affect the will of the people were registered.

According to Burundi's Constitutional Court, the May 20 presidential election was won by Evariste Ndayishimiye, the secretary general of the ruling National Council for the Defense of Democracy - Forces for the Defense of Democracy political party, who secured 68.7% of the votes.