Poland lacks strategic vision, if it views Russia as main threat — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Polish leadership demonstrates absence of strategic vision as it continues viewing Russia as the main threat, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook on Wednesday.

In this regard, the diplomat drew attention to the comment Nobel Peace Prize laureate, former Polish President Lech Walesa made in an interview with TASS about Poland’s new national security strategy, in which Russia was named as the main threat.

"They don’t think ahead. They don’t have any ideas. They seek to build something on old foundations," Zakharova quoted Walesa as saying.

"Absolutely true! The use of old cold war patterns testifies to the absence of strategic vision," the Russian diplomat stressed.

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed on May 12 the country’s new national security strategy, in which Russia was designated as the main threat to Warsaw.