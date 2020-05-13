UNGA to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary with formal meeting in summer

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Top diplomats of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states have discussed preparations for the UN General Assembly ceremonial meeting planned for fall 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary since the establishment of the United Nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday following a meeting of SCO heads of diplomatic agencies held via a video conference.

"We discussed today advancing the draft resolution in the UN that commemorates its 75th anniversary and also talked about preparations for the ceremonial meeting of the General Assembly scheduled for this fall to mark this anniversary," the minister said.

According to him, this year special attention is placed on events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Second World War victory and the founding of the United Nations.

"SCO member states intend to continue boosting cooperation in the UN and other multilateral forums and seek stronger positions for the SCO in global and regional affairs," Lavrov noted.