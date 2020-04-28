Lavrov slams EU’s ‘fantasies’ Russia, China are to blame for COVID-19 ‘disinformation’

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The European Union’s claims that Russia and China have been spreading disinformation about the coronavirus situation have no facts to rely on, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after an informal videoconference of the BRICS foreign ministers.

"As far as claims by the European External Action Service are concerned, the claims that our countries have been allegedly spreading disinformation about everything that is happening in relation to the coronavirus, it would be inappropriate even to make comments, because not a single fact that might back up such allegations has been presented to us," Lavrov said.

Russia is already in the habit of seeing "its Western partners ever more often try to find some uniting motives in their fantasies about a Russian or some other threat."

"That there is nothing concrete behind this can be easily seen by taking a look at the facts that are regularly published about the activity of this or that country in connection with the reaction to the coronavirus," Lavrov stated.