US unable to create coalition to demand compensation for pandemic from China — analyst

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on April 24 said that Washington was trying to persuade the authorities of other countries that Beijing had allegedly concealed some information about the novel coronavirus.

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The United States will fail to create an international coalition that might demand from China a material compensation for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, because Washington’s allies are reluctant to spoil relations with Beijing, the research director of the international discussion club Valdai, Fyodor Lukyanov, told TASS on Monday.

"Attempts to create a coalition that might demand taking measures against China in connection with the spread of the coronavirus will fail. Those countries which are the United States’ allies in other organizations, for instance, in NATO, do support questions and calls being heard from Washington and the demand for explaining in greater detail the causes and origin of the coronavirus," Lukyanov said. "But I have very big doubts that somebody will join the United States in its attempts to put pressure on China materially by means of various embargoes. The European countries are afraid of China and would like to keep aloof from the Chinese-US standoff so as not to become hostages of this confrontation."

Lukyanov believes though that in the US the trend to file lawsuits against China seeking compensations for the effects of the pandemic will turn massive. In his opinion nobody should feel surprise over Washington’s criticism against Beijing, because the pandemic has not eased the confrontation between the two countries, but shifted it into higher gear. Moreover, the White House hopes this rhetoric will relieve it of the responsibility for the grave effects of the crisis on the United States and put the blame on an external adversary, China, Lukyanov said. Also, the reproaches against China sounded like a rebuke addressed to the Democrats.

"The Republicans argue that it was the Democratic Party and the [Barack Obama-led] Democratic administration that let China grow strong. In their opinion, China has been taking too much liberties, because Obama pursued a sluggish policy," Lukyanov said. "The current US leader, Donald Trump, resorted to harsh rhetoric when it was already too late. So it is the Democrats who are to blame for letting China being so defiant.

