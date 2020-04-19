Putin says coronavirus situation is under full control in Russia

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The situation with the novel coronavirus spread in Russia is under full control and all levels of authorities are carrying out a concerted effort, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his televised address to Orthodox Christians on occasion of Easter.

"All levels of authorities are working rhythmically, in an organized way and responsibly. The situation is under full control," Putin emphasized.

The president highlighted that Russia has all necessary resources and reserves to protect people and support economy amid the coronavirus spread. "Yes, all measures on protecting human lives and health, supporting economy require additional and major resources and reserves. We have got them. We are using them diligently and surgically, depending on the particular situation and first of all to help people and those families, which are facing a challenging situation now," Putin said.

The Russian authorities are working proactively to combat the coronavirus, he stressed. "We are carefully analyzing other countries’ experience, we are actively cooperating with our foreign friends and colleagues and understand what is going on, we see risks and we know what needs to be done in any development of the situation and we do what is necessary," Putin stated.

"Our people say: trust in God and keep your powder dry. And this is what we do. But on this bright holiday of the Resurrection of Christ, I still want to say: everything will be fine with God's help," Putin said.

To date, a total of 36,793 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,057 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 313 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.