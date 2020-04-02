Kremlin denies Putin’s recent phone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not talked on the phone recently with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammed bin Salman Al Saud, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No, there wasn’t such a conversation," he said, commenting on the relevant statement by US President Donald Trump.

Peskov did not give any assumptions why Trump had mentioned a conversation between Putin and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. When asked if he thinks that Trump’s mistake to be deliberate, the Kremlin official answered: "It is hard for me to say."

Earlier the US President wrote on Twitter: "Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, and I expect and hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil and gas industry!".