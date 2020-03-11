New mechanism of Donbass settlement implies creating dialogue platform - official

MINSK, March 12. /TASS/. A new mechanism of settlement in Donbass stipulates the creation of a negotiating platform involving the Normandy Four countries and warring sides, Dmitry Kozak, the deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff, said.

Earlier, Kozak alongside Andrei Yermak, the chief of Ukraine’s presidential staff, attended the meeting of the Contact Group for peaceful settlement in eastern Ukraine for the first time.

According to Kozak, the new proposal is aimed at creating a dialogue platform involving countries of the Normandy format (Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France) and conflicting sides. "Nothing else should be said here. We should treat these agreements carefully so that they don’t get disrupted. We hope that they will be carried out," he said.