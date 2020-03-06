Diarchy would be detrimental for Russia, says Putin

IVANOVO, March 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that diarchy would be detrimental for Russia during a meeting with members of the public in Russia’s Ivanovo Region. When asked to comment on Russia’s potential shift towards a parliamentary republic, Putin said: "We do not have stable political parties, like, for example, European parties that have been developing for centuries. Even there [in Europe], there are major setbacks in the parliamentary system."

The president also rejected the possibility of giving special responsibilities to the Russian State Council, an advisory body to the Russian head of state. "What would it mean? It would mean a diarchy in the country, which would be absolutely detrimental for Russia," Putin stressed.

The Russian president reassured public representatives that he has no intention to utilize any kind of "scheme" to retain power after his presidential term ends.

"It is not about me not wanting [to stay in power]. I like my job. But, to retain power, [I would need] to utilize some kind of scheme, which would be unacceptable for the country or would be destructive for it. […] This is what I’m afraid of, this is what I do not want to do," the head of state admitted, explaining why one person’s tenure at the nation’s top office is limited.