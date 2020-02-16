Munich conference drops Russphobic bias to plunge into anti-Chinese one - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Munich Security Conference has managed to break out of the Russophobic bias, only to plunge into the anti-Chinese one, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"It might look surprising but saddening all the same, but this call (to stop the Russophobic bias at the conference) has been heeded. But, it seems to have been taken in a wrong way. Now the Munich conference demonstrates an openly anti-Chinese bias," she said in an interview with Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

She pointed to the anti-Chinese rhetoric voiced at the Munich Security Conference by the world leaders and representatives of government foreign policy institutions, as well as of international organizations.

"They spoke about that country as a threat to entire humankind. They said that China’s policy is the treat of the 21st century. I have a feeling that we are witnessing, through the speeches delivered at the Munich conference in particular, the revival of new colonial approaches, as though the West no longer thinks it shameful to reincarnate the spirit of colonialism by means of dividing people, nations and countries into those deserving sympathy and support <…> and those that can wait, those that need no sympathy and no support in times of trouble," Zakharova noted.

She recalled that China is currently countering an epidemic caused by the new coronavirus and doing its best to prevent its spread. "Don’t these people deserve to hear the words of support to this huge country and, I would dare say, great nation from the leaders and heads of state at the Munich conference? Not a single word was uttered. The Russian delegation drew attention to that. Regrettably, all the rest were absorbed with the so-called phenomenon of Ukraine," she added.