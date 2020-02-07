Movement for UN Charter gains momentum with support from Russia, Venezuela - Lavrov

CARACAS, February 7. /TASS/. The movement defending principles of the United Nations Charter is gaining momentum with active support from Russia and Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after his talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"With our countries’ active participation in the UN, the movement is gaining momentum to defend the United Nations Charter. I am convinced that it is a very pressing task," Lavrov said.

"We reject illegal sanctions, methods of blackmail and diktat in international relations, along with any other steps that undermine the principles of the UN Charter, certainly including, first and foremost, the interference in domestic affairs of sovereign states and attempts to threaten to use force," he said about Russia's position on this issue.

In addition, Lavrov underscored that Russia is committed to have respect for Venezuela’s sovereignty and is solidary "with the Venezuelan leadership and the people of Venezuela in their opposition to illegal pressure exerted by the United States and its accomplices.".