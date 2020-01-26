Putin, Zelensky establish working contact, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky have established a working and effective contact, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 television.

"The two presidents have already established a working and rather effective contact, as recent events have shown," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the contact between Putin and Zelensky was not sensational. "This is a working and meticulous process," Peskov noted.

Peskov also pointed out that the meeting between the two presidents was discussed at this week’s World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, but "unfortunately, it is impossible to arrange a separate meeting" on the sidelines of a multilateral event.

On Wednesday, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said that Zelensky and some other leaders had requested a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Jerusalem forum. Ushakov noted that given the tight schedule, it was impossible to hold lengthy meeting and it was expected that only brief contacts could take place.