NATO initiates dangerous games in space — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. NATO’s plans to declare space and cyberspace its operational domains undermine the global system of strategic stability, Russia’s Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council on Tuesday.

"We can see moves aimed at exacerbating tensions in the area of strategic stability and nuclear weapons," he pointed out. "In addition, NATO is initiating a rather dangerous game, declaring space and cyberspace its operational domains," he added.

According to Lavrov, some in the West "are still guided not even by yesterday’s logic but by the logic of the day before yesterday in a bid to reclaim their former global dominance, taking increasingly aggressive actions." "I would like to point to the situation in the field of global strategic stability, which is under attack right now," the Russian top diplomat went on to say. "The Americans have destroyed two of the three landmark treaties — the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and the INF Treaty, while the future of New START, which is the last tool in the strategic stability area, remains unclear," Lavrov noted.

He emphasized that Russia had sent its initiatives on extending the treaty to the United States, and President Vladimir Putin had reiterated that they were still on the table. "There has been no response so far," Lavrov lamented.