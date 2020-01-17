Lavrov excoriates US for ‘abusing its privileges’ as UN headquarters host nation

Russia suggests to move sessions of UN First Committee to Europe in 2020 — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. By denying a number of nations the right to attend official events at the United Nations, Washington has abused its privileges as a UN headquarters host nation, Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"Washington has resorted to outrightly abusing its privileges as a UN headquarters host nation," Lavrov said during a press conference on summing up the results of Russian diplomacy in 2019. "On their own volition, in violation of international law, it denies UN platform participation to representatives of nations it deems undesirable."