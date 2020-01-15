Putin: Life expectancy exceeds 73 years for first time in Russia

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Life expectancy in Russia for the first time has risen to 73 years, or eight years more compared with 2000, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

"Last year, for the first time in history life expectancy in Russia exceeded 73 years, eight years more compared with 2000. This is the result of social and economic reforms in the country, developing mass sports, promoting the values of a healthy lifestyle and certainly, the entire healthcare system makes a significant contribution here," Putin said.

According to the president, a record low infant mortality level has been recorded in the country. "The level of infant mortality in Russia has reached an all-time low, this figure here is better even than in a number of European countries," Putin noted.

In late December last year, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova announced that average life expectancy of Russians rose to 73.4 years in the first ten months of 2019.