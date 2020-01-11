Minsk accords remain sole basis for peace solution in Ukraine - Putin

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Ukraine crisis with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he said at a news conference after his talks with Merkel on Saturday.

According to the Russian president, Berlin agrees that the Minsk agreements have no alternative in settling the Ukraine crisis.

"We talked in detail with Ms. Merkel about a solution to the intra-Ukrainian crisis. According to our shared opinion, the Minsk accords remain the basis that has no alternative in normalization in southeastern Ukraine," Putin said.