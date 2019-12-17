{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
FOREIGN POLICY

Putin and Macron positively assess results of Normandy Four summit — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation on Tuesday
Russian President Vladimir Putin Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Read also
Kremlin spokesman points to decisions made at Normandy Four summit

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have held a telephone conversation in which they positively assessed the agreements reached at the Normandy Four summit in Paris, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"Vladimir Putin has expressed gratitude to Emmanuel Macron for good organization of the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9. The leaders positively assessed the reached agreements which are in line with the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures," the Kremlin said.

The Russian president stressed "the importance of consistent implementation of the agreed steps, including a permanent law on Donbass special status, ensuring the ceasefire regime and prisoner exchange," the Kremlin added.

Putin and Macron also touched upon the issue of the transit of Russian gas to EU countries via Ukraine.

The Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany) summit was held in Paris on December 9. One of the main results of the summit was the agreement to complete prisoner exchange in Donbass on the 'all for all' basis until the end of 2019. The participants in the summit also agreed to facilitate full and comprehensive ceasefire in Donbass by the end of 2019.

Situation in northern Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin also informed his French counterpart Emmanueal Macron about the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements on the situation in northeastern Syria and Idlib.

"Vladimir Putin informed the French leader about the course of implementation on the Russian-Turkish agreements on Syria’s northeast and Idlib. Both sides stressed the importance of a resolute fight against terrorism and close coordination of efforts on this track. The leaders also emphasized the importance of efforts to promote intra-Syrian political dialogue," the Kremlin said.

The president earlier agreed that the Russian and French defense ministries would coordinate their efforts to counter terrorism in that region.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi to agree on a ten-provision memorandum on joint operations to control the situation in northeastern Syria. Under the arrangement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards were deployed to Syrian territories adjacent to the zone of Turkey’s Peace Spring operation from October 23. They are tasked with facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish units to a distance of 30 kilometers of the Syrian-Turkish border. The first joint patrol mission was conducted east of the Euphrates on November 1 (near Qamishli).

Read also
Erdogan says Sarraj is the only legitimate leader in Libya

Crisis in Libya

Putin and Macron have also noted the importance of resolving the crisis in Libya through diplomacy. "When exchanging opinions on Libya, the presidents noted the importance of resolving the crisis through political-diplomatic means. In this regard, Russia and France confirmed their support for mediating efforts by the UN and Germany on peaceful settlement," the Kremlin said.

Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, namely the internationally-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani, seated in the east of the country, along with the elected parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army. In early April, Field Marshal of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar announced the launch of an offensive against Tripoli. Sarraj ordered all military units loyal to him to gear up to defend the capital. The armed confrontation has resulted in hundreds of casualties and destruction of vital infrastructure facilities. Thousands had to flee their homes. On December 12, Haftar announced the launch of a win-the-war offensive against Tripoli.

Tags
Foreign policy
RUSSIA-PACE RELATIONS
Some PACE countries seek to drag others back into the past — Russian parliament speaker
The lawmaker meant Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Georgia, Estonia and Ukraine
Read more
China's aircraft carrier Shandong enters service
China's leader Xi Jinping commissioned the vessel
Read more
Residents returning to their homes in central Syria
People are now returning to the town of Karnaz in Syria's Aleppo province despite continuing shellings by Islamic State militants
Read more
Illegal methadone batch seized in Moscow headed to Tajikistan under UN program
The batch was bought by the UN’s Global Fund to Fight AIDS and was aimed at treating drug addicts in Tajikistan, according to the senior local official
Read more
US claims Russian ship making ‘unsafe maneuver’ off Florida coast
Anonymous US officials claim that the ship is not using running lights in low visibility weather and it is not responding to hails from other vessels
Read more
Positions of Putin and Zelensky don’t coincide on some issues - Kremlin
"Putin and Zelensky have started talking to each other", Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told
Read more
Erdogan says that withdrawal of Kurdish forces from buffer zone in Syria not complete
Turkey considers Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to be a terrorist organization
Read more
Assad points out two ways of weakening US presence in Syria
The Syrian president noted that the exact number of American troops in Syria is hard to determine
Read more
Russian warship tracks movements of US Navy destroyer in Black Sea
A spokesman for a Russian defense ministry division said that the Vyshny Volochek fast attack guided missile craft is controlling the US ship’s movements
Read more
Maduro says over 65% of Venezuelans want new parliament
According to Venezuela's Constitution, parliamentary election in the country should be held in 2020
Read more
Senator says Russia should leave Japanese politician’s remark on Kuril Islands unanswered
Vladimir Dzhabarov said that Russia is not going to discuss dividing the Kuril Islands
Read more
Russia suggests alternative to West’s draft resolution on Syria aid at UN
A source in the UN told TASS the Security Council was considering both documents
Read more
Russian Strategic Missile Forces to be fully equipped with modern systems by 2024
Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) Sergey Karakaev said that the share of modern missile systems at the RVSN has reached 76% by the end of 2019
Read more
Moscow court suspends Twitch.tv’s broadcasts of English Premier League games
The ban concerns the 2019-2022 seasons of the English Premier League
Read more
Sunken Russian submarine breaks surface off Sevastopol - source
The equipment did not belong to the Black Sea Fleet at that moment
Read more
Syrian, Russian navies hold joint exercises in Mediterranean
Russian surface ships and aircraft from the Hmeymim airbase, as well as Syrian Navy missile boats and mine warfare vessels are taking part
Read more
A330 bound for Hong Kong aborts flight, lands at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo
Aeroflot’s press service said the plane returned to Sheremetyevo after one of the passengers felt sick
Read more
Opel resumes car sales in Russia
The company left the Russian market in 2015
Read more
Putin says Russia's position on global arms market strengthens despite sanctions
Exports of Russian arms and military equipment is growing, according to the president
Read more
Russia to continue gas transit via Ukraine if it is expedient for Gazprom - Kremlin
Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that a number of provisions and rulings of the Stockholm arbitration tribunal "are still unacceptable for the Russian side"
Read more
Russia, China prepare UN SC resolution for N.Korea sanctions relief, dialogue
The document also calls for prompt resumption of the six-party talks
Read more
Putin compares Russian truck maker Kamaz with phoenix rising from ashes
Putin met with Rostec Director General Sergei Chemezov and Kamaz Director General Sergei Kogogin
Read more
Russian Pacific Fleet task force makes business call at Busan port
The Russian sailors are expected to pay visits to the South Korean Navy’s command and the city’s authorities
Read more
Tu-22M3 bomber sustains damage during emergency landing in Russia’s south — source
The bomber performed its flight without an ammunition load and caused no damage on the ground, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
Turkey may close Incirlik air base for US in case of sanctions on Ankara — Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that "the decision on whether to close the Incirlik air base [for the United States] lies with us"
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver latest frigate and corvette to Russian Navy by New Year
Both warships are at the stage of their state trials, the shipyard's CEO said
Read more
Erdogan says Sarraj is the only legitimate leader in Libya
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara could send its servicemen to Libya once a corresponding request came from the Government of National Accord
Read more
Putin, Merkel discussed gas transit via Ukraine after January 1 — Kremlin
Leaders of Russia and Germany gave a positive assessment of the results of the Normandy Four summit, held in Paris on December 9, according to the Kremlin’s press service
Read more
Former USSR president Gorbachev accuses US of seeking global military dominance
According to Gorbachev, Russia and the United States should resume dialogue on arms control issues and move toward a nuclear-free world
Read more
Russia became stronger in 2019, Kremlin says
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "Russia remains an island of stability in that ocean of turbulence"
Read more
Russia’s latest Bumerang combat vehicles to enter state trials in 2020
The combat vehicles underwent tests already in the summer
Read more
Russia rebuilds chemical fertilizer plant in Syria, deputy PM says
Some 1,500 people are working at the plant, which suspended work amid combat actions
Read more
Assad says US selling stolen Syrian oil to Turkey
The Syrian leader noted that before the Americans, the Jabhat al-Nusra and later the Islamic State used these wells
Read more
French top diplomat: Dialogue with Russia key for building security architecture in Europe
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France said that "we need to open doors for dialogue with Russia, without denying the difficulties, confrontation and issues"
Read more
Putin’s message to Erdogan is more constructive than Trump’s letter - Kremlin spokesman
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia and Turkey continued to cooperate under the Sochi agreements
Read more
Russia expands list of sanctioned Ukrainians
Moscow added items to the list of Ukrainian goods banned for import to Russia, according to a relevant decree
Read more
Russia’s latest minesweeper enters state trials in Baltic Sea
The minesweeper Vladimir Yemelyanov built at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard in St. Petersburg is the Project 12700 third warship
Read more
Railway bridge over Amur river to China will be built by end of 2020, envoy says
The timeframe for its completion has been repeatedly postponed
Read more
Russia’s Sarmat ICBM to get next-generation hypersonic warheads
Two missile regiments armed with the latest Yars ICBMs will go on combat alert in Russia, according to the top brass
Read more
Russian, Japanese companies plan to jointly design moon robot
The tentative agreement on cooperation was achieved when Japanese company representatives visited Russia this week
Read more
Donetsk People’s Republic will carry on integration with Russia — leader
Integration with Russia does not run counter to the Minsk Agreements, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic stated
Read more
US may test-launch two new intermediate-range missiles by year-end
Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces Sergey Karakaev said that "in the future those missiles can carry nuclear warheads"
Read more
Russian Strategic Missile Forces to test-launch 6 ICBMs in 2020
Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces Sergey Karakaev said that five of those test-launches will be carried out from the Plesetsk cosmodrome
Read more
Putin instructs Cabinet to adopt roadmap to implement military cooperation strategy
The president stressed that priority should be given to "members of the CSTO, the CIS and other traditional partners, in particular on the African continent"
Read more
Russian weapons were illegally copied 500 times abroad over 17 years, says Rostech
In October, Rosoborontexport declared creation a consultative group for the protection of intellectual property rights within the framework of military-technical cooperation with other countries
Read more
Tu-22M3 strategic bomber makes landing with failed engine in southern Russia
The bomber performed its flight without an ammunition load and caused no damage on the ground, according to the top brass
Read more
Press review: Pentagon’s recent test proves US guilt on INF and Berlin row to sway EU ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, December 16
Read more
Venezuelan armed forces 1,000% ready to defend the country — Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that "we have to defend the right of our people to peace, co-existence, harmony, tolerance, social happiness"
Read more
Russia’s main New Year tree arrives in Kremlin
The preeminent symbol of the New Year is about 90 years old and 25 meters tall
Read more
First regiment equipped with Avangard system to assume combat duty by year-end
Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces Sergey Karakaev said that the first rocket regiment with the Avangard missile system will be deployed at the the Dombarovskaya Rocket Division
Read more
Russian Olympic figure skating champion Zagitova says no thoughts of ending career
Earlier she announced her decision to take a break from competitions
Read more