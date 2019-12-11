Kiev caught trying to dupe Donbass, Normandy Quartet and failed, says Russian senator

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities have tried to pull the wool over the eyes of their counterparts in the Normandy Four and Donbass, but failed, Alexei Pushkov, Chairman of the Federation Council’s Interim Commission on Information Policy and Cooperation with the Media, told TASS on Wednesday.
The senator commented on the fact that an intentionally distorted text of the final communique approved at the Normandy Four summit in Paris was posted on the Ukrainian presidential site.
"At the summit, Ukraine was talked into the necessity of discussing with Donbass all the legal issues of its special status and that was stipulated in the final document," Pushkov explained. "The Ukrainians published the wording as 'all legal issues of the Law on the Special Status,’ thus narrowing down the concept of ‘special status’ to one bill."
In the meantime, according to the lawmaker, it "should consist of a package of laws and agreements, including amendments to [Ukraine’s] constitution, since the ‘Steinmeier formula’ was signed under these conditions."
"Only after the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin had warned that they would suspend any implementation of the summit decisions, did Ukraine bring back the text to its initial meaning," Pushkov concluded.