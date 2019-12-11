Kremlin says premature to talk about thaw in Russia-US ties after Lavrov-Trump meeting

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Tuesday’s meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proved to be important but it is too early to speak about positive changes in Russia-US relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Undoubtedly, it was important, the very fact that a Russian minister was received by the US president was important," he said, commenting on the meeting between Lavrov and Trump. "However, it is too early to speak about positive changes in bilateral relations," Peskov added.

Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov made a visit to Washington on Tuesday to meet with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and President Donald Trump. Following the meetings, the US administration pointed to a number of areas where the two countries could improve relations. Washington pointed out though that differences with Moscow on numerous issues were still there. Lavrov, in turn, commented following the talks that Trump was aware of the benefits of good relations with Russia but there were some forces in the United States that sought to hamper efforts to boost ties between the two countries.