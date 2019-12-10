Work of Normandy Four leaders "very useful" — Putin

PARIS, December 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the work of Normandy Four leaders on settling the situation in Ukraine as "very useful."

"In the end, I think, and we share this assessment, that this work was very useful," Putin told a press conference after the Normandy Four summit in Paris.

Putin thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his initiative and for the fact that "both him and the German chancellor pay so much attention to the issue that is not part of their direct responsibilities." "However, they proceed from the fact that it is important for all of us — for Ukraine, for Russia, for our neighbors in Europe. We are very thankful to them, that they spend so much time and make so many efforts to achieve final settlement," Putin noted.

The Russian president said that Russia will do everything possible to contribute to the settlement process in Ukraine. "On its part, Russia will do everything to make contributions to this work," he said.

The Normandy Four summit took place in Paris on Monday evening and lasteed for over two hours. Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky met in the Elysee Palace. After that, the Russian and Ukrainian president held bilateral talks for the first time since Zelensky was elected president in April 2019.