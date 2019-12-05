Non-binding document can be approved following Normandy Four summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The participants in the Normandy Four (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France) summit can approve a non-binding document in Paris on December 9, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Obviously, there will be no agreement. No one expects any agreement, that would be inflated expectations, and that’s something we have cautioned against," he told Russia’s Dozhd TV channel.

He described as positive news the fact that "homework has been done, and some document - too early to say what it will be called - but some document can be approved following the meeting."

"This is a non-binding document, a non-binding agreement. However, one can expect some provisions, on which there is a common understanding, to be enshrined in it," Peskov said.