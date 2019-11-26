Demonstration of Russia’s Avangard system may stir US into extending New START — expert

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that the latest Avangard missile system had been demonstrated to a US inspection group for the purpose of keeping the New START Treaty viable and effective

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Demonstration of Russia’s breakthrough Avangard missile system with the hypersonic boost-glide vehicle to American specialists may stir the United States into extending the New START agreement, former chief-of-staff of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces, Viktor Yesin, told TASS on Tuesday. "Ahead of the deployment of the new missile system in December, the missile to be deployed is demonstrated to the other party. It is a standard procedure envisaged by the treaty [New START]. Obviously, it should give the Americans an extra stimulus to extend the treaty," he said, adding that this way the Russian side is demonstrating its strict compliance with the treaty’s provisions and is ready to show even its newest weapons as required by the New START.

He recalled that the current agreement expires on February 5, 2021. "We have less than 18 months left. I think this time is quite enough [to have the treaty extended — TASS], should both parties have political will for that. As far as I understand, we do have political will but the Americans are not yet ripe to do it," Yesin noted. The United States wants to sign a new agreement on strategic weapons that would cover all advanced developments. Moreover, such an agreement, according to the US side, should be signed by China as well, along with Russia and the United States, Yesin recalled. "But it is unrealistic in the current conditions because China is not willing to take part in such talks," he added. The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that the latest Avangard missile system had been demonstrated to a US inspection group. According to the ministry, it was done for the purpose of keeping the New START Treaty viable and effective. The ministry said the Avangard system would assume combat duty in December this year. Avangard hypersonic system