Putin’s proposals for New START allow for mutually acceptable solutions, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposals for maintaining strategic stability and prolonging the Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START Treaty) create opportunities for the joint search for constructive solutions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a joint news conference following talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on Wednesday.

"We shared our opinion of the situation in the field of strategic stability, in the first place, in the context of relations between Russia and the United States after Washington terminated the ABM Treaty and the INF Treaty," he said. "Putin sent detailed messages concerning these problems and the outlook for prolonging the New START to many world leaders, including the United States and other NATO members. We hope that this will make it possible to constructively consider the current situation and find mutually acceptable ways of overcoming it."

NATO military buildup in eastern Mediterranean