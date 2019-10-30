Kremlin says Putin will not take part in APEC summit in Chile

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit but will not attend the APEC summit in Chile in mid-November, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president plans to take part in the BRICS summit, which will be held in Brasilia. He will go there on a three-day trip," he said, adding that this visit is scheduled for next week.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "Russia will be represented at the APEC summit in Chile at another but likewise high level."