It’s time to bring Syria back to Arab League, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that it’s time to return Syria to the Arab family, the League of Arab States, he said in his interview with RT Arabic, Al Arabiya and Sky News Arabia TV channels on Sunday.

"It is time to get Syria back into the Arab family, to re-instate it in the Arab League," the Russian leader said. Putin recalled that Syria was Russia’s friendly state in the Arab world. He also stressed that the Middle East was not in a state of stability.

"But all things pass. I hope it will be over one day. It will not get better quickly on its own, if you just leave things as they are, without attempts to improve the situation," he stated.

"Russia will do all it can to make sure things get back to normal and as soon as possible," Putin said.

"We will work hard to bring it back to normal and to help our friends. However, the pace of improvements will ultimately depend on the people who are responsible for the situation in their countries," he noted.

"I am convinced stabilization is inevitable and I wish it happens as soon as possible," Putin said.

Syria’s membership in the Arab League was suspended in November 2011.