MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov believes that the special status law for Donbass should be coordinated with representatives of that region, in addition to Russia, as well as with France and Germany.

"Head of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada’s foreign policy committee [Bogdan] Yaremenko has called for coordinating the special status for Donbass with Russia. This is a sign of a new pragmatic approach, and not [ex-Ukrainian President Pyotr] Poroshenko-style convulsions. However, Russia is a mediator in the negotiations. This status also has to be agreed on with Paris, Berlin and, most importantly, with Donbass," Pushkov wrote in a Twitter post.