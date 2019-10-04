Expert urges Kiev to coordinate special status law with Donbass

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Ukraine should not forget about the need to coordinate the law on special status with representatives of the Donbass region, Director of the Russian Center for Current Politics Alexei Chesnakov said commenting on the latest statements by officials in Kiev.

"Remarks by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada committee Bogdan Yaremenko on the need to coordinate the final version of the special status law with Russia is a serious, but only the first step in the right direction," Chesnakov noted. "The next step should be the recognition of the need to coordinate that law with representatives of Donbass. In addition, the parties should agree on laws stemming from the special status law, along with the relevant amendments to Ukraine’s Constitution."