Trip of Russian diplomats to Fort Ross Dialogue derailed by visas' non-issuance — ministry

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists on Thursday about the derailing of the trip of Russian diplomats to the Fort Ross Dialogue due to the non-issuance of American visas.
Zakharova noted that the practice of dragging out the issuance of US visas to Russian delegations became regular. "For example, a trip of representatives for the Russian Foreign Ministry to the Russian-American forum Fort Ross Dialogue was derailed this week as a result of such steps," she said. "This format is aimed at consolidating mutual understanding through public diplomacy and galvanization of bilateral cooperation. It seems that some in the Washington political circles did not like these goals."
The diplomat pointed to the remarks made by US Ambassador Jon Huntsman, who had ended his mission in Moscow, on visa restrictions regarding some American citizens. "We have no problems with the issuance of visas to citizens of the United States. Russia does not create any obstacles in the dialogue with the US; we are open for delegation exchanges," she highlighted. "Unfortunately, we do not observe reciprocal readiness, mildly speaking."
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman reiterated that the US citizens got in Russia’s blacklists in response to Washington’s introduction of "mass sanctions against Russian parliamentary members and businessmen." "In other words, the closing of entry is a reaction to Washington’s hostile stance," Zakharova concluded.