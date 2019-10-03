Trip of Russian diplomats to Fort Ross Dialogue derailed by visas' non-issuance — ministry

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists on Thursday about the derailing of the trip of Russian diplomats to the Fort Ross Dialogue due to the non-issuance of American visas.

Zakharova noted that the practice of dragging out the issuance of US visas to Russian delegations became regular. "For example, a trip of representatives for the Russian Foreign Ministry to the Russian-American forum Fort Ross Dialogue was derailed this week as a result of such steps," she said. "This format is aimed at consolidating mutual understanding through public diplomacy and galvanization of bilateral cooperation. It seems that some in the Washington political circles did not like these goals."