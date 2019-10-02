Russia, Donbass won’t recognize new law on special status, senator says

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statements demonstrate that he seeks to disavow the signing of the Steinmeier formula but neither Russia nor Donbass will recognize a new law on a special status of certain areas in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions without the Contact Group’s approval, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov said.

"After signing the Steinmeier formula, Zelensky is now trying to disavow it, acting in the spirit of [former Ukrainian President Pyotr] Poroshenko. He wants to adopt "a new law on a special status." But neither Donbass nor Russia will recognize it. Any changes should be coordinated by the Contact Group and the Normandy Four," Pushkov wrote on his Twitter account.

Russia's envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said that the parties to the meeting on Tuesday had endorsed "the Steinmeier formula", noting that "thus we have coordinated how the law on special status for certain areas of Donetsk and Lugansk regions will be implemented."

President Zelensky told a news conference later that the Steinmeier formula had to be implemented in a new law on a special status. He said the current law on Donbass special status would be in force until December 31 and a new law would be drawn up by the parliament in close coordination and after a discussion with the public.