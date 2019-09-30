Russia vows to take compensatory measures, if intermediate-range missile appear in Europe

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles in Central and Western Europe will radically change security conditions for Russia and will force Moscow to take compensatory measures, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the journal International Affairs on Monday.

"I believe that the emergence of such systems in Central and also Western Europe will radically change the situation from the viewpoint of ensuring our national security," the diplomat said.

"The emergence of such weapons, which would cover by their range capability a considerable part of the territory of Russia, at least its European part for sure, if we speak about the hypothetical deployment of such systems in Europe, would require compensatory measures from us," he stressed.