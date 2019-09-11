Moscow to expand blacklists after US sanctions on Russian investigators — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Moscow will expand its blacklists of US officials, who are banned from entering the country, in the wake of Washington’s new sanctions against two staff members of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday.

"We will certainly and respectively expand our blacklists of US citizens, who are denied entry. We are saying openly about this," the senior diplomat said.

"As soon as the US abandons its vicious policy of expanding such lists, we will do the same, acting tit-for-tat based on the principles of reciprocity," Ryabkov said.