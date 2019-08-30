Trump cancels visit to Poland apparently due to Tusk’s criticism, says analyst

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s unexpected cancellation of his visit to Warsaw may be due to strong criticism by European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of the international discussion club Valdai’s Council, Andrei Bystritsky, told TASS on Friday.

"Poland is a no easy partner. It is experiencing certain changes. It turns out that Donald Tusk, the head of the European Council, actively criticizes Trump. This plays a certain role," Bystritsky said. "Tusk and Trump disagree on many issues. For instance, this concerns their attitude to the idea of inviting Russia and Ukraine to participate in the G7 group."

Bystritsky said "the Polish leadership itself may not like Tusk very much," although his statements do not make Warsaw feel worried as much as Trump.

At the same time the analyst agreed that the tropical storm might have been the real cause of the visit’s cancellation, as it was officially declared.

"I believe that the hurricane did play a certain role, but the situation looks strange, because Poland is by and large a rather active ally of the United States," he said.

Trump was to pay an official visit to Poland on September 1-2. The US leader was expected to attend ceremonies timed for the 80th anniversary of the beginning of World War II. His talks with the Polish leadership were scheduled for September 2. Bilateral cooperation in security, economy and energy were to be discussed.

On August 29, Trump said he would not go to Warsaw as the hurricane Dorian was approaching Florida. Vice President Michael Pence would represent his country at the ceremonies.