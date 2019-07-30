Fate of presidents who come to power after coups is predetermined — lower house speaker

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The fate of presidents who came to power as a result of the "orange revolutions" in their countries is predetermined whereas the coups are only harmful to these countries, Speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters on Tuesday.

"The fate of presidents who come to power as a result of the ‘orange revolutions’ is predetermined," he said, referring to former Georgian leader Mikhail Saakashvili who "left Georgia and became an outcast in his country."

"Yesterday, Poroshenko and his family left Ukraine," Volodin added.

"Both came to power with support from outside and inflicted irreparable damage to their countries," Volodin went on to say. He pointed out that "Georgia had lost Abkhazia and South Ossetia because of Saakashvili’s actions," while Ukraine, "once economically prosperous and self-sufficient, lost its sovereignty and plunged into internal conflicts, during which citizens’ fundamental rights protected in all democratic countries were violated."

"These illustrative examples prompt a conclusion that not a single revolution brought from outside, not a single seizure of power organized with support from other countries made people’s life better," Volodin concluded.