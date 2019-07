VIENNA, July 28. /TASS/. It is highly improbable that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the sidelines of an ASEAN ministerial meeting in Bangkok, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday.

"Chances are slim, since the two top diplomats’ schedules are not coordinated and there is too little time ahead of the event," he said.