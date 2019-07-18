Putin, Lukashenko discuss any issues during informal meetings — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko could discuss issues related to interstate integration during their informal conversation on Valaam Island.

"That was a day of informal communication. During their informal conversations, the two leaders, as a rule, discuss any issues, including conceptual, strategic," he told reporters when asked whether Putin and Lukashenko discussed integration issues during their Valaam visit.

On Wednesday, the Russian and Belarusian presidents attended a church service in the Valaam Monastery of the Transfiguration of the Savior, visited several sketes (monastic communities) and the monastery’s museum. Having completed their Valaam trip, the two leaders made a stopover on Konevets Island in the western part of Lake Ladoga on their way to St. Petersburg and toured the Konevsky Nativity of the Theotokos Monastery.

"It was a very busy day," Peskov noted.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, on Thursday, Putin and Lukashenko will address the 6th Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions. Peskov described it as "an important event in terms of integration processes and for the Union State in general."