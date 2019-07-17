Putin, Lukashenko to visit Valaam Monastery’s main cathedral and some sketes

Lukashenko says no secret talks with Putin to be held on Valaam Island

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will visit the main cathedral of the Valaam monastery and several sketes on Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"They will arrive in Valaam — an informal trip, a day of informal communication," Peskov stressed. "On Valaam they plan to visit the main cathedral, several sketes and the Valaam museum, that is, the schedule is pretty tight."

According to Peskov, in the evening the two presidents will return to St. Petersburg, where on Thursday they will take part in formal events, in particular, the Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions.