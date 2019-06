LONDON, June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he doesn’t accept may of his US counterpart, Donald Trump’s, methods but nevertheless thinks he is a talented person.

"Mr. Trump is not a career politician…..I do not accept many of his methods when it comes to addressing problems. But do you know what I think? I think that he is a talented person. He knows very well what his voters expect from him," he said in an interview with The Financial Times.