West’s allegations about Russia’s meddling with European elections are absurd - Russian SC

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/ Western media allegations about Russia’s meddling with the elections in the European Parliament are absolutely absurd, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily on Sunday.

"Western media allegations that Russia is profoundly interested in the victory of rightist parties at the elections to the European Parliament are utter absurdity. What Russia is really interested is a strong and stable Europe where countries are not conductors of alien interests but instead build relations with foreign partners on the basis of their own national priorities and interests of European security," he said.

"The hackneyed Western topic about alleged ‘Russia’s interference’ has become a trivial tool of settling political scores," he stressed.

He said it was wrong to divide European parties into pro-Russian and anti-Russian as all European parties have Russia-friendly politicians standing for constructive relations with Russia. At the same time, anti-Russian rhetoric could be heard from right-wing parties, especially in the Baltic countries, in Poland and Scandinavia,

Elections to the European Parliament were held on May 23-26. Europe’s leading centrist parties, such as Christian Democrats and Social Democrats, which had shaped the European Union’s policy for decades, for the first time lost the majority. The elections also demonstrated the growth of popularity of radical forces on both ends of the political spectrum.