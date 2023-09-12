Russian Foreign Ministry dismisses Department of State’s bulletin about Ukrainian children

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has described as "outright lies" the US Department of State’s recent bulletin, headlined 'The Kremlin’s War Against Ukraine’s Children.'

"The US Department of State’s publication can be described as a hackneyed and pretty crude propagandist brochure by the West. It is aimed at inexperienced readers who know nothing about the subject," the ministry said. "It uses outright lies, contains references to fake information that has already been debunked and manipulates direct quotes in an attempt to trigger an emotional reaction in the reader."

"This set of fake information, concocted by the Kiev regime and Western PR agencies who are working for it, has been circulating in the leading Anglo-Saxon media," the ministry continued. "Now these fakes have been made official at the level of the US Department of State."

The ministry reiterated that Russia has no adoption program for children from the special operation zone, and, therefore, the information about thousands of adopted children is untrue.

"Russia has never made a secret of its actions for the benefit of Ukrainian children who turned out to be on our territory. [Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner] Maria Lvova-Belova has been regularly providing the public - including the international community - with facts and figures about children, evacuated from zones of combat, and about measures taken by relevant Russian authorities in order to reunite underage citizens of Ukraine with their relatives," Russian diplomats added.