Moscow Film Festival traditionally presents profound and serious movies, says Putin

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a greeting to the participants, organizers and guests of the 45th Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF), according to a telegram published on the Kremlin website on Thursday.

"It is notable that the Moscow Film Festival traditionally presents profound and serious movies that meet the strict criteria of professionalism, good artistic taste and moral requirements of the most exacting audience," the statement said.

The president pointed out that for many years the festival had been rightfully considered "a major event that film professionals and movie fans look forward to. It is famous for its cordiality and hospitality, a special festive atmosphere and attending celebrities". "It is also a creative venue for business-like and friendly communication between recognised masters and aspiring film directors, screenwriters and actors," the president noted.

"I am confident that this year’s 45th Moscow International Film Festival, which has brought together filmmakers from different countries, will be held at the highest creative and organisational level, will be remembered for impressive discoveries and interesting meetings, and will promote the development of international cultural cooperation and stronger business and personal ties", Putin concluded.

The Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) is being held in Moscow from April 20 to April 27. The main competition includes 11 motion pictures including two movies from Russia. The festival was first held in 1935. In 1995, it was announced that it would be held annually, but it was not held in 1996 and 1998. Since 1999, the MIFF has been held every year. The festival’s president is film director Nikita Mikhalkov. TASS is the film festival’s information partner.