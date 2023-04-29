Wagner Group founder expects Kiev to launch counteroffensive by May 15

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is ready for a counteroffensive that will be launched by May 15, Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video interview with journalist Semyon Pegov posted on Saturday.

"The Ukrainian army is ready for the counteroffensive. It was impeded by bad weather and, perhaps, some internal problems that it had to resolve," Prigozhin said.

"Perhaps, they will give us a rest on May 9 but the offensive will 100% begin before [May] 15," he said.