Largest storm near Taiwan in 30 years prompts widespread disruptions

HONG KONG, October 31. /TASS/. Super Typhoon Kong-Rey has reached a radius of 320 km, making it the largest typhoon recorded near Taiwan since 1996, according to the Central News Agency of the island.

Taiwanese meteorologists report that winds exceeding 25 m/s are felt at a distance of 150 km from the storm's center, with winds over 15 m/s recorded as far as 320 km away.

The last tropical cyclone of this magnitude to strike Taiwan was Typhoon Herb in 1996, which resulted in 51 fatalities and over 460 injuries.

Super Typhoon Kong-Rey made landfall on Taiwan's eastern coast around 13:40 local time (08:40 Moscow time) in Taitung County. Authorities have declared Thursday a non-working day, canceled classes in educational institutions, and placed emergency services on high alert. Over 500 flights and nearly 140 ferry routes have been canceled across the island. At least one person is dead and 73 injured, and approximately 8,600 residents have been evacuated from high-risk areas.

The storm formed in the western Pacific Ocean near the Philippines on October 25 and intensified to a typhoon on October 29.