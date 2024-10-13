Bodies of climbers killed in Nepal to be evacuated no earlier than October 16 — embassy

NEW DELHI, October 13. /TASS/. Difficult weather conditions currently do not allow to evacuate the bodies of five dead Russian climbers from the slope of Mount Dhaulagiri in Nepal, the Russian Embassy in Kathmandu told TASS.

"Today the departure of a helicopter to evacuate the bodies of our climbers from Mount Dhaulagiri is impossible due to very strong winds. The preliminary nearest date when the weather will be favorable for such a departure is Wednesday, October 16," the embassy said.

The news of the death of five Russian climbers on Mount Dhaulagiri in Nepal came on October 8. Alexander Dusheiko, Oleg Kruglov, Vladimir Chistikov, Mikhail Nosenko and Dmitry Shpilevoy left camp for the climb around 6:00 am on October 6. The last contact with the climbers was at 11:00 a.m. the same day. Communication with them was then lost. Their bodies were then found by a search helicopter. Another member of the group, Valery Shamalo, who abandoned his attempt to reach the summit, was evacuated from the camp and taken to Kathmandu.

Mount Dhaulagiri is located in the Himalayas and has several peaks, the highest, Dhaulagiri I, has a height of 8,167 meters and is the seventh highest peak in the world.