Ukrainian troops shell Belgorod with cluster munitions from Vampire MLRS — governor

BELGOROD, August 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled Belgorod and the Belgorod district with cluster munitions from Vampire multiple rocket launchers, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Updated information on the consequences of a Ukrainian air attack with cluster munitions from Vampire MLRS on the city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district. <...> Operational services, construction and management companies, as well as administrations are working on the ground," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Gladkov, the windows and glazing of two apartment buildings in Belgorod were damaged, as well as two social and two commercial facilities. Nine cars were hit by shrapnel. "Dry grass caught fire on the outskirts of the city. The fire was extinguished," the regional head added.

In the village of Dubovoye in the Belgorod district, 13 cars parked near a shopping center were damaged by the Ukrainian attack, and two houses, a car and a garage caught fire as a result of direct hits. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fires. In addition, roofs and windows were damaged in an apartment building and five private houses. In the village of Novosadovy, firefighters extinguished a fire caused by dry grass.

The governor pointed out that information on the consequences of the air attack was being clarified.