IRKUTSK, August 16. /TASS/. One crew member of the Tu-22M3 bomber, which crashed in East Siberia’s Irkutsk Region on Thursday, has died, Governor Igor Kobzev wrote on Telegram.

"Work at the Tu-22M3 crash site continued through the night. To my deep regret, one of the pilots could not be saved. This is what the Russian Defense Ministry’s military command structures say," he said.

The governor expressed his condolences to the pilot’s friends and family.