Ukrainian attacks leave three Russian civilians injured

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. One civilian suffered injuries in the Ukrainian army’s overnight drone attack on Russia’s Oryol Region, regional Governor Andrey Klychkov said.

"Seventeen enemy drones were downed over the region. As I have already said, two hit a residential building in the Bolkhovsky neighborhood. One person sought medical assistance," he wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, a female civilian was injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Donetsk, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said. According to the regional mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes, the enemy has carried out three attacks on the city’s Petrovsky District since the beginning of the day.

Besides, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacked a car in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, leaving the driver injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.