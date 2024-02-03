Death toll from Chile forest fires up to 46

BUENOS AIRES, February 4. /TASS/. The death toll from forest fires in Chile’s Valparaiso region has climbed to 46, President Gabriel Boric said on Saturday.

The medical service in Valparaiso has confirmed the death of 40 people as a result of fires, while another six died from burns in hospitals, Boric told a press conference, which was broadcast on the presidential administration’s page on the social network X (former Twitter).

"Given the conditions of the tragedy, the number of victims is sure to increase over the next few hours," he added. Earlier reports said that 19 people died.

On Friday, Boris announced a state of emergency in Valparaiso due to forest fires. The wildfires have affected more than 40,000 hectares, according to authorities.