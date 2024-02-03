Chile declares state of emergency due to forest fires

BUENOS AIRES, February 3. /TASS/. Chilean President Gabriel Boric has announced a state of emergency in the Valparaiso Region due to forest fires that have claimed at least 10 lives.

"The situation regarding the forest fires, especially in Region 5, is very difficult due to high temperatures and winds, but know that the government, firefighters, the National Forest Corporation, police officers and civil society are mobilized to face the emergency. I have also decided to declare a state of emergency in order to have all the necessary resources," he wrote on his X page.

According to the presidential representative in Valparaiso, Sofia Gonzalez, at least 10 people have been killed by the fires. At least 28 people have suffered burns, according to the Health Ministry. The fire has covered more than 7,000 hectares. Evacuations are underway in several areas.