Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian attack drone over Tula Region

TULA, January 21. /TASS/. Russian air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Tula Region, the regional defense authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

"On the night of January 21, Russia’s alert air defense forces neutralized a drone over the Tula Region… According to unconfirmed information, there were no casualties or damages caused to the infrastructure as a result of the attempted attack," the statement reads.

The Russian Defense Ministry later stated that the Ukrainian UAV was destroyed at about 23:50 p.m. Moscow time (8:50 p.m. GMT) on January 20.